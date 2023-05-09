EJ Obiena auctioning off shoes to help young pole vaulters

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – EJ Obiena is auctioning the shoe that he wore during his gold-medal winning performance in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

The auction for his Puma shoe is for the benefit of Tuguegarao pole vaulters.

“I’m auctioning the spikes. It’s going to be auctioned to raise some funds for kids. Hopefully, we are going to raise some funds to buy a pit. We need more pole vaulters in the Philippines. I want to do that,” said Obiena shortly after winning the gold medal in the men’s pole vault in the SEA Games with 5.65 meters.

“All proceeds will go to buy a new pole vault pit or second-hand pole pit,” said Obiena.

Obiena said he got the idea when he saw a video of young aspiring athlete using makeshift pole vault equipment.

“I saw a kid jump with a fiberglass pole but he is landing on a saw dust in Tuguegarao. Hopefully, we raise enough funds for him.

“It was sent to me. They were even saying, ‘EJ, baka naman.’” I wish I had a lot of money. Hopefully, we raise something for them. If not, we get some kind of pit. If we can’t get the actual size, we will get something. Just not saw dust,” said Obiena.