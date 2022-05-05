Jaydee Tungcab travels with Gilas to Hanoi SEA Games as reserve

JAYDEE Tungcab will travel with Gilas Pilipinas in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam as reserve of the men’s national team.

The former special Gilas draftee will be the 13th player in coach Chot Reyes’ roster just in case injuries hit the team in the biennial showcase.

Gilas team manager Butch Antonio confirmed the inclusion of the 24-year-old Tungcab in the Gilas lineup bound for Hanoi.

The University of the Philippines product has been regularly practicing with the team prior to its departure for Vietnam on May 13.

Tungcab has recently been released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) to TNT Tropang Giga after playing for the national team as a special Gilas draftee picked in last year’s PBA draft.

Prior to his release, he suited up for the team in the recent FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Named by Reyes as part of the 12-man Gilas unit seeking to preserve the country’s dominance of men’s basketball in the SEA Games are six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, Troy Rosario, Matthew Wright, Roger Pogoy, Kib Montalbo, Kevin Alas, Mo Tautuaa, Isaac Go, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Will Navarro, and Lebron Lopez.

