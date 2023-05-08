Jamie Lim trained for SEA Games while pursuing Masters degree in London

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – This year’s Southeast Asian Games gold medal could be the sweetest for Jamie Lim.

The Filipina karateka bagged the gold in the women’s kumite -61kg category on Sunday when she beat Chakriya Vann of Cambodia, four years after she won her first SEA Games gold in Manila.

A lot had happened since then.

Already a summa cum laude at University of the Philippines after finishing BS Mathematics, Lim took a leap of faith after the Hanoi SEA Games and decided to take up a Business Analytics masters course at Imperial College in London.

But like in 2019, the workload required by academics didn’t stop her from taking up karate - and excelling in it.

“Ever since last SEA Games (in Hanoi), I started studying. Akala ko hindi na ako makakapag-karate, at least for the year na I’m studying in masters. But this year, nag-decide ako na SEA Games is happening and I want to take a chance uli.”

“Kahit ‘yung training ko lang with the team is in April hanggang ngayon lang, parang very crash course siya. While I was in London, I was doing it alone sa gym, thread mill, punching bag. Sobrang mabilisan lang. But it paid off,” said Lim.

When asked about her typical day, Lim said: “When in London, I’d wake up, go to the gym, and then study. Iiyak ako sa stress, sa pagod, babalik sa gym, uwi, aral, tulog. Hindi na ako nakakalabas.”

The result is a gold that atoned for her bronze medal finish in Vietnam last year.

Was it worth it?

“It was so worth it because of this,” said Lim, referring to the SEA Games gold. “Ang sarap ng feeling.”

Lim is dedicating the victory to her support system that includes her parents Darlene and basketball legend Samboy Lim.

“My family, they are with me. They flew all the way from Cambodia. They were with me in Vietnam as well. Parating puno ‘yung cheering squad ko, ‘yung support system ko. Kaya nakakalakas po ako because of them,” said Lim.

“For my mom and my dad of course. Forever, sila ang idols. My motivation, my inspiration in everything I do. Para sa kanila ito,” she added.