Isaac Go believes Gilas will slay ghost of SEA Games letdown

TWO years since the Philippines' reign in men's basketball came to a stunning end, Isaac Go trusts the PH 'redeem team' to bring back the gold medal from the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia this May.

Go, who was part of Gilas Pilipinas' silver-winning squad in the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam, expressed his optimism in a talk with SPIN.ph on Sunday during the Summer Play at SM with Gilas Pilipinas basketball workshop series.

Isaac Go on Gilas' SEA Games revenge tour

The former Ateneo standout had a breakout double-double outing in Gilas' 68-point thrashing of Cambodia, with 13 points and 12 rebounds to his name.

Despite being axed from the 28-man SEA Games pool this year, Go fully supports the PH cagers' gold medal, even against tougher competition in the biennial meet than in 2021.

"We wanna wish the SEA Games [Gilas] team all the best. We know that it's not an easy task to recapture the gold," Go told SPIN.ph.

The 6-foot-7 big man, however, does not see Gilas as the underdog despite losing their serial winner tag in the tournament.

"Even though we failed last [time], the target is still on our backs. We have to bring our A-game because all the teams are [also] improving," Go stressed.

Tougher as the task may be, Go believes the Gilas redeem team is more than capable of slaying the ghosts of their 2021 heartbreak.

"I do believe that the [Gilas] team that's gonna go there [to Cambodia] is capable and will capture the gold," said Go.

Gilas Pilipinas launches its SEA Games redemption run on May 9 against host Cambodia.