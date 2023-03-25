Gray, Rosser, Edu, Phillips in 28-man Gilas pool for SEA Games

JUSTIN Brownlee and six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo led the 28-man pool submitted by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to organizers of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Gilas Pilipinas SEA Games pool

Brownlee and Fajardo are joined in the Gilas Pilipinas pool by CJ Perez, Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter, Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Christian Standhardinger, Stanley Pringle, Roger Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, Poy Erram, Mikey Williams, Chris Newsome, Raymond Almazan, Aaron Black, Arvin Tolentino, Kevin Alas, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, and Jeremiah Gray.

Also included in the pool are collegiate and amateur standouts Schonny Winston, Kevin Quiambao, Jerom Lastimosa, Mason Amos, Benjamin Phillips, AJ Edu, and Michael Phillips.

The pool is in compliance to the submission of Entry By Name required by the Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee to each National Olympic Committee including the Philippine Olympic Committee.

It will be from the 28-man pool that head coach Chot Reyes will get his final roster for the SEA Games where Gilas Pilipinas is out for redemption and reclaim the gold after losing the mint in Hanoi last year.

Meanwhile, Japan B.League players are not included in the pool since the SEA Games will be held in the middle of their season and is not part of the Fiba window.