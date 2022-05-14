Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PH volleyball teams suffer defeats in SEA Games

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Aby Marano Rebisco
    Aby Maraño tries to lead the women's team back on the winning track.
    PHOTO: SMM Volleyball

    HANOI – The Philippine women’s and men’s teams dropped their matches on Saturday in the 31st Southeast Asian Games volleyball tournament at the Dai Yen Arena in Quang Ninh.

    Philippine volleyball in SEA Games

    The women’s volleyball team were swept by defending champion Thailand, 25-15, 25-13, 25-14, to suffer their first loss after two games.

    The men’s team dropped a 25-21, 24-26, 30-28, 29-27 win over Cambodia in their first game of the tournament and at the start of their bid to return to the finals after taking the silver medal in the 2019 Games.

    The PH lady spikers are in the middle of the pack with a 1-1 record, behind Thailand and Vietnam, which both own 1-0 slates in the round-robin format tournament where the top two teams move to the championship game.

      The men’s team play an important contest against Thailand in Group B, with a loss ousting them from contention in the next phase.

      Aby Maraño tries to lead the women's team back on the winning track.
      PHOTO: SMM Volleyball

