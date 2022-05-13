Gilas Women in danger of missing 3x3 semis after loss to Thailand

HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas Women succumbed to its second straight defeat, falling to Thailand, 21-14, at the end of the first day of the 31st Southeast Asian Games 3x3 basketball tournament at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium on Friday.

The squad looked dispirited after a 21-18 loss to Vietnam in the second game of its bid to retain the SEA Games gold that it won unbeaten at home back in 2019, leaving the title favorite in danger of missing out on the semifinal stage.

Thailand kept its unbeaten slate at 4-0 while leaving the Gilas Women in fifth place on a 1-2 record. The top four teams at the end of the preliminaries on Saturday will play in the semifinals, with the winners battling for gold.

Vietnam is in second with 3-1, followed by Indonesia (2-1) and Malaysia (2-2).

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gilas, at least, has a chance to recover on Saturday as it faces Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.