Host Vietnam on target, deals Gilas Pilipinas Women 3x3 first loss

HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas Women absorbed a 21-18 loss to Vietnam for its first loss in the 31st Southeast Asian Games basketball 3x3 competitions at the Thanh Thi Gymnasium.

Gilas Pilipinas Women 3x3 vs Vietnam recap

The Vietnamese leaned from the outside with Truong sisters Kayleigh and Kaylynne, draining crucial two-pointers to pick up the victory.

The reigning champions fell to its first loss in SEA Games 3x3 basketball, falling short after it came back from a 10-6 deficit by scoring seven unanswered points.

Kayleigh, who along with her sister played college ball in NCAA Division I Gonzaga University, broke a 17-17 deadlock with a two from the left corner, and finished the game with another two to the delight of the capacity crowd at the venue.

Janine Pontejos and Afril Bernardino led the rally with a Pontejos two giving the Philippines a 13-10 lead. Gilas Women was still up, 16-12, before Vietnam came back.

