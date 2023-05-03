Animam heads intact Gilas Women lineup gunning for SEA Games hat-trick

JACK Animam joins 11 holdovers in a Gilas Women’s lineup that is looking to claim a third straight Southeast Asian Games gold medal in Cambodia.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) released the final 12 of Gilas Women coached by Pat Aquino, who opted to make little changes to the roster with Animam returning after missing last year’s conquest in Hanoi due to an ACL injury.

She is joined by Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Clare Castro, Khate Castillo, Camille Clarin, Trina Guytingco, Ella Fajardo, Chack Cabinbin, Stefanie Berberabe, Andrea Tongco, and Angel Surada, all members of the gold medal team in Hanoi in 2022.

Animam, meanwhile, will also be going for the 3x3 gold as she teams up with Bernardino, Pontejos, and Mikka Cacho.

Gilas Women looks to stretch their domination in 5-on-5 to three, having won the first gold medal in 2019 when the country hosted the SEA Games.

The women’s 5-on-5 tournament will be a round-robin affair with the top team claiming the gold. Gilas Women will face Cambodia on May 10 before playing Singapore on May 11, Indonesia on May 12, Vietnam on May 13, Thailand on May 14, and Malaysia on May 15.

The women’s 3-on-3 will start on May 6 with matches against Vietnam and Laos in Pool A. The medal rounds will be held the following day.