Angioplasty procedure won't stop Pat Aquino from coaching Gilas women at SEAG

Gilas Pilipinas women’s mentor Pat Aquino will continue to do his coaching duties for both the 5-on-5 and 3x3 campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games despite undergoing an angioplasty procedure just recently.

The multi-titled coach went through the treatment two weeks ago or about three weeks before Phnom Penh hosts the biennial showcase for the first time ever.

“I’m good na. I had five stents done,” related Aquino, 51, when SPIN.ph asked about his condition.

Stents is the tiny, expendable metal mesh coil that is put into the newly opened area of the artery to help keep it from narrowing or closing again.

“I had it last April 17. So two weeks na siya.”

The condition won't stop Aquino from going to Cambodia as he tries to guide both the 5-on-5 and 3x3 women's teams amid a tougher opposition in the SEA Games.

He has the permission of his cardiologist to travel.

“Ok daw according to my doctor. That’s why I had to do this before we leave,” said Aquino.

The women’s 5-on-5 team will be gunning for a historic 3-peat, while the halfcourt team tries to regain the gold it lost in Vietnam last year.

PHOTO: uaap

Comprising the 3x3 team are Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Ana Alicia Katrina Castillo, and the returning Jack Animam.

The Filipina cagebelles failed to land a podium finish in last year’s SEA Games after ruling the inaugural staging of the meet, with Thailand eventually copping the gold.

The four are also expected to spearhead the campaign of the 5-on-5 team which is aiming to retain the gold it initially won in the 2019 edition of the Games in Manila.