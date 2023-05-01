Erram says he never begged off, wonders why he got no Gilas call

POY Erram would’ve been ready had he been called up to join the Gilas Pilipinas pool that’s preparing for the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Poy Erram availability for SEA Games

National coach Chot Reyes earlier ruled out the TNT big man, who, he feels, is still recovering from a knee operation that forced him to miss a month before returning to help the Tropang Giga dethrone Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Erram, however, feels he’s healthy enough and wonders why he didn’t get a call from national team management despite being included the 28-man pool.

“Hindi naman ako nag-beg off,” the 6-foot-8 slotman said in Bisaya. “Hindi ko din talaga alam bakit ganun. Waiting pa din naman ako baka mamaya biglang mag-message.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gilas, though, is already holed up at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna where 15 players are fighting for spots on the 12-man team that the country hopes would bring back the men’s basketball gold medal.

Reyes still has enough big men to choose from among Christian Standhardinger, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, and college standouts Mason Amos and Michael Phillips.