PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Pilipinas is bracing for tough conditions not just during the competition but even outside of it in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball tournament starting on Tuesday at the Morodok Elephant Hall.

Gilas is looking for redemption, eyeing a return to the top after ending up with a silver medal last year. They will have to do it in unfavorable circumstances.

The Philippines opens its campaign in the men’s basketball competition against Malaysia at 1 p.m. (2 p.m., Manila time).

Head coach Chot Reyes said the team is having difficulties traveling within the city.

“Obviously, there is still a lot to be desired in terms of logistics,” said Reyes, before Monday’s practice at the Morodok Elephant Hall. “We have problems in our transportation and just getting to be able to move around. We had to hire our own.”

The 14-man pool also got a glimpse of the basketball floor made of taraflex, which seems to have had some dodgy installation work.

Gilas practice was also delayed foy unknown reasons.

“We’re supposed to get in at 10:45 but it’s now 11,” said Reyes during the interview before the practice. “And we still haven’t gone in. There’s only a 45-minute window.”

Gilas Pilipinas will also be facing the hot temperature inside the venue due to the absence of an airconditioning system. Reyes said he is not making a big deal out of the heat at the arena since all the teams will be facing the same conditions.

“Lahat naman maaapektuhan. But I don’t know why we are playing at 1 p.m., not some other time,” said Reyes.

But Reyes stressed that they have already expected the conditions and will definitely be adjusting.

“We want to be patient. We’ve learn to expect this already,” said Reyes.

Of course, the primary concern is in the actual competition itself where Gilas is also expected to face stiff opposition from the other teams.

Cambodia has emerged as a potential roadblock to Gilas’ redemption bid, listing six naturalized players including Sayeed Pridgett, Brandon Peterson, and Darrin Dorsey, the three players who were part of the gold-medal winning 3x3 team.

Indonesia will be playing with three naturalized players in Lester Prosper, Anthony Beane, and Dame Diagne.

“Those are the rules. They are the host. We will have to play the game and we will see,” said Reyes.