Gilas Pilipinas looks to sustain unbeaten run in Hanoi

HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas Men and Women begin the final stretch of games in their gold medal bid in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

The men's team goes up against Malaysia at 11 a.m. (12 p.m., Manila time) while the women's squad battles Malaysia at 10 a.m. with both teams looking to preserve their unbeaten slate at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

Castillo sparks early surge as Gilas Women rip Vietnam to stay unbeaten

Gilas Men took a one-day break following a stretch of four games in four days including a 118-87 victory over Vietnam.

The gold medal though is still up for grabs with the Philippines and Indonesia still locked in a tie at the top with 4-0 records in the round-robin tournament where the No. 1 team is the champion.

The Philippines and Indonesia clash on Sunday.

Coach Chot Reyes says Gilas can't take any SEA Games team lightly.

Gilas Men coach Chot Reyes said the team is careful not to look too far ahead as they face Malaysia, a team that played in the Filbasket tournament to gain exposure before the SEA Games.

“We all know that the big test is Indonesia. We can’t look past Malaysia. We’ve been watching. ‘Yung Malaysia sa atin nagpatigas ’yan. They played in the Philippines and we really like the way they play," said Reyes.

Gilas Women coach Pat Aquino is also guarding against complacency as they stake their 3-0 win-loss record against Singapore, winless in three games.

Gilas Women still has Malaysia on its schedule in the final day on Sunday, The team still has a shot at a medal with a 2-1 win-loss record heading into Saturday's matches.

Aquino said the team can't afford to lose as he looked back at the 2015 and 2017 SEA Games where the team lost the gold via a tiebreak.

"I think I've learned my lesson since 2015, 2017, talagang heartbroken lahat kami. Hindi namin papakawalan ito. We will do our very best. Sana makuha namin uli," said Aquino.

