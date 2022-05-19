Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    SEA Games

    Castillo sparks early surge as Gilas Women rip Vietnam to stay unbeaten

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Khate Castillo Gilas Pilipinas Women vs Vietnam
    Khate Castillo was on fire from the start.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    HANOI – Khate Castillo lit up from the outside early to lift Gilas Pilipinas to a 118-87 win over host Vietnam to stay undefeated in the 31st Southeast Asian Games women’s basketball tournament at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

    Gilas Pilipinas Women vs Vietnam recap

    Castillo scored 16 of her 25 points in the first half while also shooting 7-of-11 from threes overall to help Gilas Women take a 58-35 lead at the break in front of a capacity crowd rooting for the home team.

    The early heroics of the former La Salle standout set the tone for Gilas, which asserted its lead in the team standings with a 3-0 win-loss record in the round-robin tournament where the top team at the end of the eliminations will take the gold.

    Chack Cabinbin Gilas Pilipinas Women vs Vietnam

