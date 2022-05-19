Castillo sparks early surge as Gilas Women rip Vietnam to stay unbeaten

HANOI – Khate Castillo lit up from the outside early to lift Gilas Pilipinas to a 118-87 win over host Vietnam to stay undefeated in the 31st Southeast Asian Games women’s basketball tournament at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

Gilas Pilipinas Women vs Vietnam recap

Castillo scored 16 of her 25 points in the first half while also shooting 7-of-11 from threes overall to help Gilas Women take a 58-35 lead at the break in front of a capacity crowd rooting for the home team.

The early heroics of the former La Salle standout set the tone for Gilas, which asserted its lead in the team standings with a 3-0 win-loss record in the round-robin tournament where the top team at the end of the eliminations will take the gold.

