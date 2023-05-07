Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, May 7
    SEA Games

    Gilas men, women pull off emotional wins to reach SEA Games 3x3 finals

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    gilas pilipinas 3x3 women men cambodia sea games
    PHOTO: reuben terrado

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The two Gilas Pilipinas teams pulled off emotional wins on Sunday to reach the gold medal matches in 3x3 basketball in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

    Afril Bernardino drained a clutch running shot late as Gilas Pilipinas Women beat a Cambodia side studded with naturalized players, 21-20, to advance to the final.

    Pinoys dominate obstacle course race team events to complete SEAG sweep

    Joseph Sedurifa nailed a two-pointer to complete the comeback of Gilas Pilipinas Men against defending champion Thailand, 21-19.

    Gilas Women will face Vietnam for the championship at 12 p.m. (1 p.m., Manila time).

    Gilas Men will face Cambodia's naturalized players for the gold at 12:30 p.m.

      Gilas Women overcame a Cambodian team that have four naturalized players including Meighan Simmons, a third-round pick in the 2014 WNBA draft.

      Also in the Cambodian line-up were Brittany Dinkins, Mariah Cooks, and Kim Hanlon.

      Bernardino showed the way for Gilas with key shots in the final stretch. With only 14 seconds to work with, Bernardino converted a running shot over Simmons to give Gilas Women the victory.

      Gilas Men, on the other hand, trailed for most of the game, falling behind 6-13 before their fightback. With Almond Vosotros limited, Gilas turned to Sedurifa, who tied the game on a two-pointer, 19-19. He drained his second straight two, prompting a celebration on the court.

      PHOTO: reuben terrado

