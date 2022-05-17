Gabi Bade looks to duplicate dad's feat 22 years ago in SEA Games

HANOI – Twenty-nine years after her dad won the Southeast Asian Games gold, Gabi Bade hopes to do the same in women’s basketball.

Bade is part of the Gilas Women team that is out to win back-to-back gold medals for the Philippines in the SEA Games. She is looking to duplicate the feat of her father, former PBA player Chris Bade.

“It’s a really big experience,” said Bade after her SEA Games debut on Monday. “It’s my second time playing for the national team and playing for the SEA Games with a new team. It’s better than I asked for.”

In 1993, Gabi’s father represented the Philippines in the SEA Games. Chris was part of what was then described as a ‘rag-tag team’ devoid of stars but still good for gold. He went on to play in the PBA.

“He was always my idol. More of like my guide growing up playing basketball. He was the one that thought me how to play basketball. He has a lot of knowledge playing basketball because he played professional, made it to the national team in the Philippines,” said Gabi.

A product of Sacramento State, Gabi sees action in a professional league in Cyprus.

Pro baller Gabi Bade is eager to match her father's feat in the SEA Games. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Gabi hopes to honor his father with a SEA Games gold medal.

“He just told me to play hard, play your game, and kick a**,” she said.

“He told me to be positive and look at the bright side. Playing for the national team is an honor. Not a lot of girls get the opportunity to play for this team.”

“Coach Pat told me, why not win another gold for this team for everyone,” said Gabi.

