Afril Bernardino shows way as Gilas Women rip Indonesia in SEAG opener

HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas Women opened their title defense of the Southeast Asian Games with a 93-77 win over Indonesia on Monday at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

Afril Bernardino had 16 points, nine rebounds, and four steals, while Janine Pontejos had 15 points for the women’s team.

Camille Clarin had 11 points and Gabi Bade, making her SEA Games debut, also scored 11 for Gilas Women.

Head coach Pat Aquino was proud of the effort of the girls, whose defense led to 18 steals and 22 turnovers for the side of Indonesia.

“They played so hard. What can I ask for. That’s what we’ve been working for the last couple of months. Hopefully, we can sustain that,” said Aquino.

Gilas Women pulled away in the third, outscoring Indonesia, 32-19.

Chack Cabinbin also had a solid outing with eight points, seven assists, and two steals for Gilas Women despite its only legitimate center Clare Castro saddled with foul troubles all game long.

On Wednesday, the Philippines will face Thailand, the silver medalist in the 2019 SEA Games.

“We hope to get the momentum going into the other games especially against Thailand,” said Aquino.

The scores:

Philippines 93 – Bernardino 16, Pontejos 15, Clarin 11, Bade 11, Cabinbin 8, Guytingco 6, Surada 6, Castillo 5, Castro 5, Berberabe 4, Tongco 4, Fajardo 2.

Indonesia 77 – Claresta 19, Antonio 12, Pierre-Louis 11, Pratita 9, Callista 8, Elya Gradita 7, Sutijono 6, Lestari 3, Sophia 2, Anggraeni 0, Nanda Perdana 0.

Quarterscores: 17-17; 40-38; 72-57; 93-77.

