    Frayna, Mendoza in the hunt for SEA Games medal in Cambodian chess

    by Reuben Terrado
    A day ago
    janelle mae frayna
    PHOTO: NCFP

    THE Philippines women’s team is in contention for a medal in Cambodian chess or ouk chaktrang in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

    WGM Janelle Mae Frayna and WIM Shaina Mendoza won over Myanmar, Malaysia, and Thailand in the women’s team 60 minutes for joint first place with Vietnam.

    Frayna and Mendoza will play Laos and Vietnam on Tuesday before going up against Cambodia in the sixth and final round on May 6, where a gold medal could be at stake.

    READ: Erram never begged off, wonders why he didn't get Gilas call

    “We have a good chance to get the gold if we will win the three remaining rounds,” said National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) president Jayson Gonzales.

    Ouk chaktrang is one of the Cambodian sports that the host country included in the biennial meet which will formally open on May 5.

      In other events competed by the Philippine delegation, the women’s T20 cricket team lost to world No. 13 Thailand, 10-9 while the women’s and men’s indoor hockey teams bowed to Thailand via scorelines of 8-0 and 14-0, respectively.

      PHOTO: NCFP

