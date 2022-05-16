Merwin Tan ends PH bowling's gold medal drought in SEA Games

HANOI – Merwin Tan broke the gold medal drought of bowling in the Southeast Asian Games, winning the men’s singles event at the Ha Noi Royal City.

Tan's victory is the first for the Philippines since Frederick Ong won the same event in 2011 in Jakarta.

“After 11 years,” Philippine Bowing Federation secretary general Bong Coo said in relief as the Filipino bowlers ended the barren run.

