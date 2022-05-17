Eric Cray clinches fifth straight gold in 400mH at SEA Games

HANOI — Eric Cray asserted his dominance in the men's 400-meter hurdles with his fifth straight Southeast Asian Games gold in the event at the My Dinh National Stadium.

Cray checked in at 50.41 seconds to continue his domination in his pet event.

Lich Quach Cong of Vietnam placed second with a time of 50.82 seconds, while Jun Jie Calvin Quek of Singapore took the bronze with a clocking of 51.19.

Cray's win was the fourth gold of the Philippine athletics team thus far in tbhe biennial meet after EJ Obiena in pole vault, William Morrison in shot put, and Clinton Kingsley in the men's 110-meter hurdles.

