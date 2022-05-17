Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, May 17
    SEA Games

    Eric Cray clinches fifth straight gold in 400mH at SEA Games

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Eric Cray comes up with another golden performance for the Philippines.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANOI — Eric Cray asserted his dominance in the men's 400-meter hurdles with his fifth straight Southeast Asian Games gold in the event at the My Dinh National Stadium.

    Cray checked in at 50.41 seconds to continue his domination in his pet event.

    See EJ Obiena breaks own SEA Games record to capture gold

    Lich Quach Cong of Vietnam placed second with a time of 50.82 seconds, while Jun Jie Calvin Quek of Singapore took the bronze with a clocking of 51.19.

    Cray's win was the fourth gold of the Philippine athletics team thus far in tbhe biennial meet after EJ Obiena in pole vault, William Morrison in shot put, and Clinton Kingsley in the men's 110-meter hurdles.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Eric Cray comes up with another golden performance for the Philippines.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again