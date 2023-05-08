Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    EJ Obiena makes a splash in the rain, retains SEA Games title

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    EJ Obiena SEA Games Cambodia

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Everybody expected EJ Obiena to win the 32nd Southeast Asian Games men’s pole vault competition on Monday.

    No one though expected that it will be under such difficult conditions.

    The Filipino pole vaulter stamped his class on the competition yet again by clearing 5.65 meters to shatter the SEA Games record that he himself set in Hanoi last year.

    The world-ranked Filipino pole vaulter set the new record seemingly unmindful of the pouring rain that forced a temporarily suspension of the competition.

    When play resumed, Obiena was back his old self, easily clearing the bar and making a splash, literally, on the wet landing spot after each successful attempt.

    “I swam basically,” said Obiena smiling.

