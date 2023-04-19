Efren 'Bata' Reyes back to compete in Cambodia SEA Games

EFREN ‘Bata’ Reyes will once again compete in the Southeast Asian Games in the men’s carom event in Cambodia next month.

The Filipino billiards legend is entered in the two events of men’s carom – one-cushion and three-cushion – together with Francisco Dela Cruz, Billiard Sports Confederation of the Philippines president Robert Mananquil confirmed on Wednesday.

Reyes, together with Dela Cruz, captured the bronze medal in the one-cushion carom in the last edition of the SEA Games in Hanoi where he was a household name as well.

Hundreds of Vietnamese fans showed up during the matches of Reyes. After one of his games, Reyes got a rockstar treatment where fans converged just to see a glimpse of the Filipino billiards legend.

Despite many accolades in billiards, Reyes has given way to younger players in the pool events, competing instead in the lesser popular carom event.

Reyes is actually a six-time bronze winner in the SEA Games in the carom event including in 2019 when the Philippines hosted the biennial event.