Chot envious as SEA Games champ Indonesia already deep into Aussie camp

GILAS Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes understands that key players in the 28-man pool for the Southeast Asian Games are still focused on the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals.

At the same time, the veteran mentor would love to already have a complete pool with the Cambodia SEA Games fast approaching.

How does he balance both sentiments?

Chot on Gilas Pilipinas' SEA Games buildup

“With great difficulty. It’s the reality,” Reyes admitted.

Naturalized player Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, Christian Standhardinger, Jamie Malonzo , Japeth Aguilar, Stanley Pringle, and Jeremiah Gray are the Ginebra stars, while Calvin Oftana, Poy Erram, Mikey Williams, and the injured Roger Pogoy are the TNT standouts in the 28-man pool.

The PBA Finals, though, could end Sunday at the latest, giving Gilas more available players to practice.

Still, Reyes is envious of Gilas’ SEA Games tormentor in Indonesia, which is already deep into its Australia training camp, eager to defend the crown.

“That’s the ideal situation,” Reyes said.

At least, the national coach was glad to see some progress for the Philippine team after it held back-to-back practices for the first time since the 28-man pool was named.

After holding its “first real practice” on Monday morning, Gilas conducted another training session on Tuesday night where 10 players were in attendance at the Meralco gym, enough to play 5-on-5 and simulate what they learned on offense and defense.

Reyes, though, was so careful to protect their gains that he called an end to practice prematurely after Ateneo recruit Mason Amos suffered a jammed finger.

“Hininto lang (yung 5-on-5), kasi na-jam yung thumb ni Mason, so ayaw ko na bugbugin,” Reyes said. “Sayang. Bitin nga sila. Gusto pa nila.”

“Yun ang problema pag sampu lang,” he added.

Gilas had one less player from Monday’s practice after Marcio Lassiter had to leave for the US for one week to receive a Hall of Fame award from his alma mater, Cal State Fullerton. The San Miguel sniper is expected back on Tuesday.

That’s why Reyes welcomes the presence of Sean Anthony, who volunteered to be a practice player.

“Sakto. Biruin mo kung wala siya, hindi kami makaka-five-on-five,” Reyes said.