    Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes stopped at semifinal stage of one-cushion

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes bags another bronze in the SEA Games.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANOI — Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes was eliminated from the men's one-cushion carom of the 31st Southeast Asian Games, bowing to Tran Thanh Tu Nguyen of Vietnam, 100-55, on Wednesday before an appreciative crowd at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.

    Reyes could not find his rhythm in the match against Tran, who showed precision in the match, taking leads of 36-11, 37-24, and 54-24, to move into the finals.

    The world pool legend bags a bronze medal after earlier winning over a Thai player in the quarterfinals.

    The 67-year-old Reyes will still be competing in three-cushion carom on Friday.

    The Vietnamese fans once again showed up to see a glimpse of one of the world's greatest billiards players.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
