HANOI — Johann Chua beat Carlo Biado, 9-6, on Wednesday to win the gold medal in an all-Filipino final in the men’s 9-ball of the 31st Southeast Asian Games billiards and snookers competition at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.

The Philippines regains supremacy in 9-ball after Pinoy cue artists failed to win in the event in 2019.

The Filipinos came back in a big way with a 1-2 finish after Chua and Biado beat their Singaporean opponents in the semifinals on Tuesday.

The Philippines now has 36 gold medals.

