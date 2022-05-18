HANOI — Johann Chua beat Carlo Biado, 9-6, on Wednesday to win the gold medal in an all-Filipino final in the men’s 9-ball of the 31st Southeast Asian Games billiards and snookers competition at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.
The Philippines regains supremacy in 9-ball after Pinoy cue artists failed to win in the event in 2019.
The Filipinos came back in a big way with a 1-2 finish after Chua and Biado beat their Singaporean opponents in the semifinals on Tuesday.
The Philippines now has 36 gold medals.
