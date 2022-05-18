Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Johann Chua earns 9-ball gold with victory over Carlo Biado

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Johann Chua bags his first SEA Games gold.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANOI — Johann Chua beat Carlo Biado, 9-6, on Wednesday to win the gold medal in an all-Filipino final in the men’s 9-ball of the 31st Southeast Asian Games billiards and snookers competition at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.

    The Philippines regains supremacy in 9-ball after Pinoy cue artists failed to win in the event in 2019.

    The Filipinos came back in a big way with a 1-2 finish after Chua and Biado beat their Singaporean opponents in the semifinals on Tuesday.

    The Philippines now has 36 gold medals.

