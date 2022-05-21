Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Doubles 1-2 finish formalized as Huey-Gonzales beats Alcantara-Patrombon

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Treat Huey and partner Ruben Gonzales chip in as the Philippines tries to climb the medal table.
    PHOTO: Freddie Dionisio

    HANOI – Treat Huey and Ruben Gonzales clinched the gold in the men’s doubles after defeating Francis Casey Alcantara and Jeson Patrombon, 6-1, 6-4, on Saturday at the Hanaka Sports and Service Center in Bac Ninh.

    Huey and Gonzales ruled the tournament to stop the run of the unseeded pair of Alcantara and Patrombon, the champions of 2019 at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

    The top-seed pair of Huey and Gonzales drew a first-round bye and beat Hao Shen Koay and S. Naguib of Malaysia, 6-3, 6-3, in the quarterfinals.

    Huey and Gonzales then edged Phan Minh Tuan and Trinh Linh Glang of Vietnam, 6-3, 6-1, in the semifinals to arrange an all-Filipino final in the SEA Games men’s doubles tournament for the second consecutive time.

