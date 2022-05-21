Gilas Women close in on SEAG gold with rout of Singapore

HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas Women defeated Singapore, 88-61, on Saturday to close in on the Southeast Asian Games gold at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

Gilas continued its hot shooting, converting 12 threes after making 17 in their previous game against Vietnam on Thursday.

Clare Castro had 15 points, while Janine Pontejos had 12 points and shot 2-of-5 from threes. After draining seven threes against Vietnam, Khate Castillo made four and finished with 14 points.

Gilas Women will face Malaysia for the gold, but can bag the title with a game to spare if Vietnam beats Malaysia later in the day.

Head coach Pat Aquino admitted the win over Singapore wasn’t exactly their best game of the tournament.

“We played lackluster today. Siguro pagod na rin. For the past how many games, todo ‘yung mga bata. We try to adjust and take ’yung mga kailangan naming pagbutihan against Malaysia,” said Aquino.

The scores:

Philippines 88 – Castro 15, Pontejos 14, Castillo 14, Surada 11, Bade 8, Bernardino 7, Claro 6, Berberabe 5, Fajardo 3, Tongco 3, Cabinbin 2, Guytingco 0.

Singapore 61 – Jacqueline 16, Zhi 13, Chu 8, Jia 5, Siew 4, Kai 3, Meiqi 3, Wan 3, Rui 2, Sara 2, Bernice 2, Cheryl 0.

Quarterscores: 18-6; 40-21; 68-37; 88-61.

