    Cristina Vergara, 45, wins wrestling gold as daughter gets bronze

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – A mother-daughter tandem won medals for the Philippines in wrestling on Monday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

    Ma. Cristina Vergara tabbed the gold medal in the women’s freestyle 65kg, giving wrestling its second gold medal following the feat of Jason Balabal on Sunday.

    Vergara’s daughter Cathlyn, on the other hand, also captured a bronze in the women’s freestyle 59kg., completing a double a day after Mother's Day.

    The elder Vergara, 45, previously won two gold medals in 2003 and 2005, but competed here only as a replacement for the injured Levie Espuerta.

    The younger Vergara, 18, wasn’t even born yet when her mother captured her first gold medal in Vietnam in 2003.

    “Hindi ko mapaliwanag ang emosyon ko. Napakasaya ko,” said Vergara in an interview with Ramil Cruz of Abante.

    “Pressure pong maka-medal kasi idol ko si mama, maraming gold na siya,” said Cathlyn.

