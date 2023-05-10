SEA Games letdown won't derail Filipinas' World Cup buildup, says Stajcic

THE World Cup-bound Philippine women’s national football team is quick to put the disappointment of an early exit in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games behind behind it while focusing on the big picture.

With their maiden appearance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup looming in a couple of months, Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic assured their unfortunate run in Phnom Penh will not affect the team's mindset heading to New Zealand.

“It has no effect at all. It’s just another group of matches.” said Stajcic after a 2-1 win over defending champion Vietnam couldn't save the Filipinas' medal hopes.

The Filipinas were unable to advance to the group stage in the SEA Games for the first time since 2013.

“We’re an inexperienced group, and first timers at this level. The last couple of years, reaching these kinds of levels and different expectations. So it’s great that we can bounce back today and show a little bit of resilience, which was really pleasing.” said the Australian mentor.

The Filipinas, who won bronze in the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam last year, fell short of a spot in the semifinals as they fell behind on goal difference, even as they emerged victorious over Group A’s top-seed and their fellow World Cup-bound team.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Stajcic remains firm that the Filipinas can come out with big games against contenders like Vietnam, as they have now won two in a row against the Southeast Asian powerhouse.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But as bigger and better opponents loom in the World Cup, Stajcic plans to work on the team's consistency.

“I think they just showed it today, the resilience within the group. The other day, to fight to the last minute even when we weren't playing well, but today, to fight back and beat the favorites for the competition shows that we can compete at this level and play at this level.” said Stajcic.

PHOTO: pff



“The next step of our evolution is to do it every game, and do it throughout every match. That's just part of the journey of this team, and we're still a very, very young team. I know that we got a lot more good times ahead of us.”