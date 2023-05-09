Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tue, May 9
    SEA Games

    PH gymnastics delivers two more gold medals behind Yulo, Besana

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    carlos yulo sea games

    PHNOM PENH - Carlos Yulo annexed his second and final artistic gymnastics gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games after ruling the parallel bars on Tuesday at the Olympic Stadium.

    The world champion scored 14.850 in his final event to close his SEA Games campaign with two gold medals. His other gold came in the individual all-around and he added two silvers from the team all-around and rings.

    On Tuesday, Yulo placed second in the rings to start off his apparatus campaign before taking the parallel bars gold.

    Yulo, 23, was the most bemedalled Filipino athlete from the Hanoi SEA Games where he won five gold and two silver medals. But a rule change limited his participation to four events in these Games.

    miguel besana sea games

    However, Juancho Miguel Besana made sure one of the events that Yulo won in Hamnoi but failed to enter this time remained in Philippine hands as he captured the gold medal in the vault. He tallied 14.425 in his golden performance.

      The two victories brought to three the Philippine gymnastics' haul for the day as Yulo's cousin, John Ivan Cruz also won gold in the floor exercise.

