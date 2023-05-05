Cambodia puts on a show to celebrate first-ever SEA Games hosting

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – An extravagant night ushered in Cambodia’s first-ever hosting of the Southeast Asian Games.

The 32nd edition of the biennial meet formally opened on Friday night at the massive Morodok Techo National Stadium with Cambodia showcasing its history and culture with a show of lights and fireworks before their Southeast Asian neighbors.

Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen was also in attendance to witness the opening rites of the Games that will see 11 nations including the Philippines competing in 36 sports with ‘Sports: Live in Peace’ as the motto.

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez carried the Philippine flag at the head of 50 women athletes that included Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio of boxing, Janelle Mae Frayna of chess, Jack Animam of basketball, and Inna Palacios of football.

The highlight of the nearly-three hour opener was the lighting of the cauldron done by taekwondo jin Sorn Seavmey, Cambodia’s first-ever Asian Games gold medalist who was lifted several feet into the air before an animation set off the fire.

The Games competition begin in earnest on Saturday but the Philippines is already in the medal board running second with two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.

Host Cambodia is first with 5-4-0, and is determined to win as many golds as it can in their first hosting since it joined the SEA Games during its second edition in 1961.