PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes is concerned about the playing conditions in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games after their first game against Malaysia saw an injury to one of their players.

Calvin Oftana sustained a calf injury on Tuesday when he slipped during the game against Malaysia played on a vinyl-type flooring at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2.

“We have a casualty right away. Calvin Oftana strained a calf muscle that’s why we didn’t play him anymore in the second half,” Reyes said. Oftana left the game in the first half and did not return.

Reyes said they have come to accept the playing conditions at the Morodok, but admitted he is also concerned about the well-being of his players on the court flooring similar to those used in multi-purpose halls and sports such as badminton and futsal.

“We are just telling them to focus on the things that they can control. But really, it’s really dangerous. You saw it. The players are slipping and it’s really not ideal circumstance,” said Reyes.

“You shouldn’t be playing here sa totoo lang. We shouldn’t be even playing in a surface like this. We can’t understand the organizer why they allowed this situation to happen. Kung sa atin sa Pilipinas ito, hindi tayo maglalaro dito. But that’s the situation we are dealt with. We just have to embrace it and accept it so that we can make the best out of it,” Reyes said.

At the same time, Reyes hopes that the sports officials concerned will address the flooring situation.

“I’m appealing to our authorities to do something about it, I hope. We are putting the careers of the players at risk to be honest,” said Reyes.