Caloy Yulo wins fourth SEA Games gold after ruling vault finals

HANOI - Caloy Yulo bagged his fourth gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games after ruling the men's vault finals at the Quang Hua Sports Palace.

Yulo asserted his supremacy in an apparatus where he won the world title last year in Kitakyushu, Japan, a day after he won a pair of golds in the floor exercise and rings.

And he's not even done yet.

Yulo will still be seeing action in two more finals in the horizontal bar and parallel bars for a shot at becoming the most bemedalled athlete in these Games.

