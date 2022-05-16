Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mon, May 16
    SEA Games

    Caloy Yulo wins fourth SEA Games gold after ruling vault finals

    by Reuben Terrado
    5 hours ago
    Caloy Yulo won a fourth SEA Games gold medal by ruling the vault final.
    Caloy Yulo won a fourth SEA Games gold medal by ruling the vault final.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANOI - Caloy Yulo bagged his fourth gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games after ruling the men's vault finals at the Quang Hua Sports Palace.

    Yulo asserted his supremacy in an apparatus where he won the world title last year in Kitakyushu, Japan, a day after he won a pair of golds in the floor exercise and rings.

    [See Meet Caloy Yulo's ever-supportive girlfriend]

    And he's not even done yet.

    Yulo will still be seeing action in two more finals in the horizontal bar and parallel bars for a shot at becoming the most bemedalled athlete in these Games.

