Meet Caloy Yulo's ever-supportive girlfriend Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose

HANOI – Caloy Yulo’s girlfriend Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose is here to support his partner’s quest for gold medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

San Jose made the trip from Australia to cheer on his boyfriend, who on Sunday won his third gold medal in the biennial showpiece with victories in the floor exercise and rings final of artistic gymnastics.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The two have been in a long-distance relationship since Yulo has made Japan his training base while San Jose is studying in Melbourne. That makes their time together here very special.

“Siyempre mahirap. Wala naman pong madaling relationship," said the 20-year-old San Jose, who bared that the couple will be celebrating their second-year anniversary next month. "Getting stronger naman po."

Ever-supportive

As a couple, San Jose said they make sure to make time for each other even with Yulo’s hectic schedule as a fulltime athlete.

In that respect, the ever-supportive girlfriend gives the Filipino sports hero all the time and space he needs.

“I let him focus. Binibigyan ko po siya ng time. Siyempre, pag training, I respect his time. I let him do what he needs to do. Kapag tapos na siya, that’s where I spend my time sa kanya,” said San Jose, who has also become popular to Yulo’s fans.

WATCH: Chloe helps fans get an autograph from Caloy Yulo

San Jose said she supports Yulo’s goals including his quest to win the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal.

“I will always be here sa tabi niya,” said San Jose.

WATCH full interview:

