    Double delight for Philippines as Caloy Yulo delivers anew

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANOI — Caloy Yulo claimed his second gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, topping the floor exercise in dominating fashion at the Quan Ngua Sports Palace.

    Yulo was near flawless, registering 15.200 in his routine, beating Terry Tay Wei An of Singapore, which only had a 14.033.

    The gold was a follow-up to his men's all-around gold he won on Friday

    See Caloy Yulo retains all-around title for third PH gold at SEA Games

    Yulo successfully defended his SEA Games gold in the floor exercise, his pet event and the apparatus that got him the world title in 2019.

    The 22-year-old will still compete on Sunday in the still rings and pommel horse.

    Caloy YuloCaloy Yulo adds another gold to the Philippines' medal haul.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

