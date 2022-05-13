Caloy Yulo gets shot at double gold after topping all-around

HANOI – Caloy Yulo put himself in position for a possible double gold medal on Friday in the 31st Southeast Asian Games artistic gymnastics competition at the Quang Nua Sports Palace.

Yulo scored 85.150 at the end of the morning session in the men’s all-around where he is defending his gold medal.

With Yulo topping the all-around at the break, the Philippines is in first place with 301.600 points, ahead of Malaysia with 295.850.

Vietnam and Singapore will still compete in the afternoon session to complete Day One of the gymnastics competition.

Save for a fall in the pommel horse, Yulo was near perfect in the rest of the apparatus to take the early lead.

“Very happy. He did very well. He could have done a little bit better in the floor but he did very well,” said Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion.

