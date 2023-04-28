For Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Gilas bid to regain SEA Games gold is personal

BRINGING the gold back to the Philippines is more than enough motivation for Gilas Pilipinas to rule the Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball tournament in Cambodia.

As if that’s not enough, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser has another.

After all, the NLEX star was part of the national team that failed to defend its 3x3 title in Hanoi last year where he, Jorey Napoles, Reymar Caduyac, and Marvin Hayes settled for third place.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser's own redeem theme

“I got that little personal thing going for me, get better than bronze, and also bringing the gold back in 5-on-5 to Gilas,” Rosser said after a recent Gilas practice.

“Teams out there are only getting better, but I have faith in us, too. We’re going to come ready, play hard, play well, represent the right way.”

After getting his feet wet in 3x3 last year, Rosser is solely focused on 5-on-5 this time, eager to make coach Chot Reyes’ final roster like his older brother, Matt, has done in the past.

“I was able to get a little bit of a taste with the 3x3. That was really cool to go out and compete with my old teammates,” Rosser said. “It would be really a dream come true, for sure.”

“Watching my older brother, Matt, play for Gilas all those years. Then coming here in the Philippines, seeing the program Chot has, and wanting to be a part of this,” the 28-year-old Filipino-American big man continued.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“When I saw my name in the pool, I was really excited,” he added. “I knew I was going to come out here, just give it my all. If I get picked, it would be an honor. And if not, still just being able to practice with these guys is cool.”

With June Mar Fajardo unlikely to play due to a knee injury, the 6-foot-6 Rosser fights for a spot alongside fellow big men in the 28-man pool in Christian Standhardinger, Japeth Aguilar, Poy Erram, Raymond Almazan, Kevin Quiambao, Mason Amos, and Michael Phillips.

Rosser was among those always present in the first few practices before the TNT and Barangay Ginebra stars reinforced the team.

“The guys that are here are really pushing each other really hard,” Rosser said. “We’re just trying to set that tone for when the other guys join so they can match our intensity. So far, so good.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Rosser is hardly worried about the manpower issues plaguing Gilas again.

“Not really. Coach was saying, it’s our process,” Rosser said. “We just kind of embrace it, take the challenge head on and make each other accountable, keep the work the main thing, keep the focus on, and just making sure we prepare as best as we can.”