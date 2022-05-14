Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 dumps Indonesia to settle for bronze

HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas Men settled for the bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games 3x3 basketball, salvaging the campaign with a 14-10 win over Indonesia on Saturday at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.
Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 settles for bronze
The men’s team, composed of the Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Marvin Hayes, Jorey Napoles, and Reymar Caduyac, got the bronze in the sport where anything less than a gold medal is a disappointment back home.
The Gilas squad composed of the Limitless App squad of the PBA 3x3 was relegated to the bronze medal match following a 21-17 loss to Thailand in the semifinals, their third loss of the tournament to drop in contention to retain the men’s 3x3 crown.
The Philippine team closed the preliminaries with a 21-14 loss to Vietnam, but still made it to the semifinals via a 4-2 win-loss record.
The Gilas Women squad missed out on the medal, losing to Indonesia, 16-10, in the battle for bronze.
