Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, May 14
    SEA Games

    Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 dumps Indonesia to settle for bronze

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Jorey Napoles Gilas 3x3 vs Malaysia SEA Games
    Jorey Napoles and the rest of Gilas 3x3 in action against Malaysia earlier.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas Men settled for the bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games 3x3 basketball, salvaging the campaign with a 14-10 win over Indonesia on Saturday at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

    Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 settles for bronze

    The men’s team, composed of the Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Marvin Hayes, Jorey Napoles, and Reymar Caduyac, got the bronze in the sport where anything less than a gold medal is a disappointment back home.

    The Gilas squad composed of the Limitless App squad of the PBA 3x3 was relegated to the bronze medal match following a 21-17 loss to Thailand in the semifinals, their third loss of the tournament to drop in contention to retain the men’s 3x3 crown.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Philippine team closed the preliminaries with a 21-14 loss to Vietnam, but still made it to the semifinals via a 4-2 win-loss record.

      The Gilas Women squad missed out on the medal, losing to Indonesia, 16-10, in the battle for bronze.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jorey Napoles and the rest of Gilas 3x3 in action against Malaysia earlier.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again