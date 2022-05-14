Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 dumps Indonesia to settle for bronze

HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas Men settled for the bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games 3x3 basketball, salvaging the campaign with a 14-10 win over Indonesia on Saturday at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 settles for bronze

The men’s team, composed of the Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Marvin Hayes, Jorey Napoles, and Reymar Caduyac, got the bronze in the sport where anything less than a gold medal is a disappointment back home.

The Gilas squad composed of the Limitless App squad of the PBA 3x3 was relegated to the bronze medal match following a 21-17 loss to Thailand in the semifinals, their third loss of the tournament to drop in contention to retain the men’s 3x3 crown.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Philippine team closed the preliminaries with a 21-14 loss to Vietnam, but still made it to the semifinals via a 4-2 win-loss record.

The Gilas Women squad missed out on the medal, losing to Indonesia, 16-10, in the battle for bronze.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.