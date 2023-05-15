Bong Ravena on distinct edge 91 PH ‘Redeem Team’ has on Gilas 2023

THE original Philippine "Redeem Team" of 1991 has one distinct advantage to its current successor in the bid to regain the men’s basketball gold in the Southeast Asian Games.

The all-amateur team of then coach Francis Rodriguez enjoyed the benefit of the so-called sixth man during the competition as the country hosted the biennial showcase 32 years ago.

Bong Ravena, one of the mainstays of that same Filipino unit tasked to reclaim the precious crown the country lost for the very first time, said crowd support definitely played a pivotal role in accomplishing the golden mission.

“Our advantage then was the crowd,” he pointed out to Filipinos being some of the most passionate basketball fans in the world. “So very overwhelming. Ang sarap maglaro playing for the country, playing for flag, and right at your homecourt.”

The hosting came two years after the Philippine team surrendered the basketball title to Malaysia in 1989 in Kuala Lumpur.

While the Filipinos were considered heavy favorites to recapture the gold, Ravena admitted the pressure the team had to carry on its shoulder.

“First time tayong natalo and first time nandun tayo sa ganoong sitwasyon na kailangan i-redeem natin yung gold. Kailangan yung SEA Games crown mabalik sa atin,” said the 52-year-old product of University of the East and now among the deputy coaches of TNT Tropang Giga.

Following the loss in Malaysia, there were already clamors back then to send professional players to the SEA Games since open basketball was already allowed in international plays during that period.

But the Basketball Association of the Philippines (BAP) was steadfast on its decision to send an all-amateur team composed of Ravena, Jun Limport, Johnny Abarrientos, Marlou Aquino, Vic Pablo, Boyet Fernandez, Macky De Joya, Bong Solomon, Jolly Escobar, Allen Sasan, the late Nonoy Chuatico, and Vergel Meneses, now mayor of Bulacan, Bulacan.

While the team romped its way to the gold medal match behind a perfect 4-0 slate in the preliminary round, including a 37-point drubbing of Thailand and an 87-69 victory over deposed champion Malaysia, it still had to go through the wringer during the final against the Thais.

The Filipinos had a huge scare going home as their 16-point, second half lead was trimmed by the streaking Thais to just 73-69 with three minutes left on back-to-back jumpers by Pratin Chamnanpol.

But Limpot answered back with two free throws, before Meneses hit home a bankshot over two Thai defenders as the clock was winding down to sail the team into safe waters, 77-69, with 76 seconds left to play.

As the more than 20,000 crowd at the Araneta Coliseum chanted ‘Philippines, Philippines,’ the team basked in the glory of its 77-72 win and claimed back the gold that rightfully belonged to the country.

“Yung crowd talaga napakalaking bagay. Ma-overwhelmed ka talaga,” recalled Ravena, who went on and became the 1992 PBA Rookie of the Year and a five-time champion playing for San Miguel, Purefoods, and TNT.

“Kaya I’m honored to be part that team.”

Unfortunately, the Philippine squad out for the same mission in the 32nd SEA Games, doesn’t have the homecrowd cheering for them in Phnom Penh.

“That’s the big difference kasi dumayo sila,” said Ravena.

As it is, Gilas lost to the host teeming with six naturalized players during the preliminary, 78-69, in a shocking development that put a dent on its redemption bid.

Still, Ravena hopes for the best to this second edition of the Philippine "Redeem Team."

“Hoping na makuha nila yung crown ulit at maibalik dito sa atin,” he said. “Hope for the best for everyone.”

Gilas made it to the semifinals and will play Indonesia Monday at 6 p.m. (Manila time) for a place in the gold-medal game.