    Wushu fighter Arnel Mandal adds to Pinoys’ SEAG gold haul

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: Arnel Mandal Facebook

    HANOI – Arnel Mandal captured a gold medal in the men’s sanda -56 kilograms at the close of the wushu competitions of the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Cau Giay Gymnasium.

    Mandal defeated Laksamana Pandu Pratama of Indonesia, 2-0, to bag the lone gold of the country in the combat event of wushu.

    See Agatha Wong delivers wushu gold medal at Hanoi SEA Games

    Agatha Wong also gave wushu a gold medal after her win in the women’s taolu taijijian.

