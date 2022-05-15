Wushu fighter Arnel Mandal adds to Pinoys’ SEAG gold haul

HANOI – Arnel Mandal captured a gold medal in the men’s sanda -56 kilograms at the close of the wushu competitions of the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Cau Giay Gymnasium.
Mandal defeated Laksamana Pandu Pratama of Indonesia, 2-0, to bag the lone gold of the country in the combat event of wushu.
Agatha Wong also gave wushu a gold medal after her win in the women’s taolu taijijian.
