    Agatha Wong delivers wushu gold medal at Hanoi SEA Games

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    HANOI – Agatha Wong captured the gold medal in the women’s taijijian event of the 31st Southeast Asian Games wushu competition at the Cau Giay Gymnasium.

    Wong scored 9.71 to beat two home entries in Thi Minh Huyen Tran (9.70) and Thi Kieu Trang Tran (9.69) and make up for her silver finish in the women’s taolu taijiquan event a day earlier.

    It was also her second successive gold medal in the taijijian event.

    Agatha Wong

