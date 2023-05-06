Annie Ramirez bags third straight SEA Games jiujitsu gold

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Annie Ramirez bagged her third straight Southeast Asian Games jiujitsu crown by ruling the women’s Ne-waza No-Gi -57kg on Saturday.

Ramirez beat Thailand’s Orapa Senatham, Cambodia’s Mab Sokhouy, and Vietnam’s Thi Thuong Le to sweep the competition.

Ramirez has won in three different weight categories after claiming the -62kg in Hanoi last year, and the -55kg in San Fernando, Pampanga in 2019.

The gold was the second for jujitsu following the conquest of Kaila Napolis last Thursday.

