    Angel Gwen Derla beats Cambodian bet in their own game for second PH gold

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Angel Gwen Darla
    PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - Angel Gwen Derla claimed the Philippines' second gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games by ruling the Cambodian martial arts of kun bokator on Thursday.

    Derla scored 8.50 to beat home bet Chanchhorvy Puth [8.47] to capture the gold medal in one of the indigenous sports that Cambodian organizers introduced in their hosting of the SEA Games.

    The 19-year-old Derla, a pencak silat practitioner, was one of the Filipino athletes called upon to compete in kun bokator.

    PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

