Alyssa Valdez shrugs off short playing time for Pinay spikers in SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Alyssa Valdez said she trusts the decisions made by the coaching staff after seeing little action in the bronze medal match of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Sunday.

Alyssa Valdez on PH spikers missing out on podium again

Valdez played very briefly in the first set of the Philippines’ 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23 loss to Indonesia to miss out on the bronze.

Valdez was coming off a knee injury before the SEA Games where she was the flag bearer of the entire delegation during the opening ceremony.

“I’m here. Whenever our coach calls me, I’m going to be ready a hundred percent. Kung ano ibibgay na role sayo, you just have to trust his system, ‘yung plans and strategies. At the end of the day, we are players. We really need to be as one and talagang play for our country and for him well,” said Valdez.

“He knows better,” Valdez added. “But for me, I would say I’m really doing well. Really going back to, hopefully, at least 70 to 100 percent. And hopefully, I can see action in the PVL.”

Valdez was mostly a spectator against Indonesia at the close of the group stage after missing the entire semifinal match against Thailand. She also didn’t play against Cambodia and Vietnam, before finally playing versus Singapore.

Valdez, though, said she embraced the role of being a cheerleader when she was not playing. Admittedly though, she would have wanted to help the team more than what she provided in this year’s SEA Games.

“Personally, I really wanted to contribute more to the team. But, kung ano ‘yung tawagin sa atin ng role natin, ‘yun ang gagawin natin,” said Valdez.

“I really can’t wait to cheer for all of them. Deserving lahat ng naglalaro. Ang sabi ko lang sa kanila, it’s another SEA Games. We will get them next time. We have to work harder, better, and smarter,” said Valdez.