Alyssa Valdez, Jaja Santiago back for another shot at SEA Games medal

ALYSSA Valdez is set to make her fourth Southeast Asian Games appearance in Hanoi as she joins the 14-woman volleyball national team.

Valdez is joined by Dawn Macandili, Mylene Paat, Kyle Negrito, Kat Tolentino, Iris Tolenada, Jaja Santiago, Ces Molina, Ria Meneses, Aby Marano, Jema Galanza, Majoy Baron, Dell Palomata, and Kath Arado, based on the list released by the Philippine Olympic Committee.

From the list, eight namely Valdez, Macandili, Paat, Santiago, Molina, Marano, Baron, and Arado, are remnants of the national squad that hopes to bounce back after finishing last among four teams in the 2019 tournament at the Philsports Arena.

The team was coming off a training camp in Brazil, in the hopes of bagging a podium finish. Brazilian coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito supervised their training along with assistant coaches Odjie Mamon, Grace Antigua, Raffy Mosuela, and Tina Salak, and therapist Grace Gomez.

The women’s volleyball tournament will be held from May 13 to 22 in Quang Ninh, about 200 kilometers away from Hanoi.

