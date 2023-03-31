Alyssa Valdez ready to fulfill national team duty despite injury

YET to recover from her knee injury, Alyssa Valdez is still willing to give it her all for flag and country.

The three-time Premier Volleyball League MVP is included in the national team pool for the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May along with six Creamline teammates.

“There's always a chance naman, even if it's a small chance I'll grab it to help kung ano yung makakatulong sa national team,” she said after Creamline clinched its sixth crown in the PVL at the expense of rival Petro Gazz in a winner-take-all Finals on Thursday night.

“If tinawag tayo, if ready tayo I'll be there for the team.”

Valdez did not play a single match in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference as she continues to recover from her undisclosed right knee injury she sustained in December.

The team has remained mum on the diagnosis and the degree of the 29-year-old outside spiker’s injury, but the management has revealed Valdez underwent a procedure early this year to help her recover.

Despite a three-month break from volleyball action, the national team mainstay remained optimistic that she will recover just in time for her national team duties.

“I'm really recovering well and hopefully magkita kita tayo on court [as soon as possible],” she said.

“Sa akin naman, malapit na. Hopefully malapit na. My doctors, coaches also they really want me back 100% so [we] really have to be patient and trust the process.”

This will be Valdez’s fifth straight time representing the Philippines in the biennial meet, but this time she will be working side by side with her Creamline teammates.

Aside from Valdez, six other Cool Smashers will suit up for the national team led by Conference MVP Tots Carlos, PVL best outside spiker Jema Galanza, best setter Jia De Guzman, best opposite spiker Michele Gumabao, middle blocker Ced Domingo and libero Kyla Atienza.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation has yet to release the official roster of the national team, but sources have revealed most will come from the PVL.

The national team has already began their preparations for the SEA Games, as they are also set to fly to Japan next month for an overseas camp.