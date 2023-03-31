Creamline core to banner PH volleyball pool for SEA Games

NEXT stop: Southeast Asian Games.

After winning the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference title for its sixth championship, Creamline will be shifting its focus to the upcoming 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia in May.

Creamline core to banner SEA Games team

Seven Cool Smashers will banner the flag and country in the biennial meet led by Conference MVP Tots Carlos, best setter and Finals MVP Jia De Guzman, best outside spiker Jema Galanza, and best opposite spiker Michele Gumabao.

Injured team captain Alyssa Valdez was also included in the national team pool, alongside middle blocker Celine Domingo and 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix best libero Kyla Atienza.

“We just really want to play our best, lalong-lalo na kasama namin maglaro most of our teammates, so we’re really excited to play in the national team,” said Carlos.

“Mag ko-commit din kami para makatulong sa SEA Games team natin. So, siguro 'yun muna ang next priority ng team, makatulong dun sa makakuha ng medal sa SEA Games, with seven players ng Creamline,” added head coach Sherwin Meneses who will also be part of the coaching staff under national team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito.

The national team practices will be held at Rizal Memorial Center before it conducts overseas training camp in Japan.

“May schedule ang national team so siguro mag-meeting muna. Pahinga 'yung utak before mag-commit ulit sa national team,” Meneses said as the team will participate in practices during Holy Week.

Gumabao, who will be part of the SEA Games pool for the first time, is upbeat to be included in the Creamline-led national team who is eyeing to win its first podium finish since the 2005 edition.

“We have seven players so at least we can also share to them our culture, 'yung happy-happy namin na mentality. Hopefully we can bring that and contribute to the national team,” she said.

“So we're just ready talaga kung ano 'yung challenge and ano 'yung hihingiin din sa amin to be able to work with a new set of coaches and teammates. So pabor din sa amin, para maka-experience din kami ng mas maganda and mas mataas na level ng laro.”

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation has yet to unveil its official roster for the Cambodia SEA Games, but sources have revealed most call ups are PVL players.

Creamline had already represented the Philippines twice in the international stage.

First was in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women where it clinched its best finish at sixth place out of a nine-team field. The Cool Smashers also participated in the 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix where it placed last against Southeast Asia neighbors Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The Philippines has yet to land a podium finish finish in 18 years after placing fourth place in the last three editions in 2017, 2019 and 2022.