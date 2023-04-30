Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Almond Vosotros leads Gilas Pilipinas' 3x3 version of ‘Redeem Team’

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Almond Vosotros

    THE Philippine mens’ 3x3 basketball team is also looking for redemption in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

    After falling short of retaining the gold in Vietnam last year, the Filipinos are eager to regain lost glory as the inaugural champion of the halfcourt event first played in the biennial showcase during the 2019 Manila edition.

    Tasked to win back the gold are the quartet of PBA 3x3 scoring champion Almond Vosotros, Joseph Eriobu, Lervin Flores, and Joseph Sedurifa, with Lester Del Rosario calling the shots for the team.

    The core of Vosotros, Eriobu, and Flores were the same Gilas team that finished a strong fourth in last year’s Fiba Asia Cup in a campaign highlighted by a 21-20 upset of top seed Mongolia in the quarterfinals behind the game-winning deuce of Vosotros.

    Almond Vosotros Joseph Eriobu Gilas Pilipinas 3x3

    In the Vietnam SEA Games, Gilas salvaged a bronze medal finish behind the Platinum Karaoke quartet of Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Reymar Caduyac, and Marvin Hayes.

    The Filipinos open their campaign on May 6 at the start of basketball competitions as they tangle with Laos in Pool 1A followed by Vietnam and Indonesia.

      In Pool 1B meanwhile, have Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, and defending champion Thailand.

      The top two in each group advanced in the crossover semifinals the following day, with the two surviving teams disputing the gold.

      Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team leaves for Cambodia on May 4, according to national 3x3 project director Ronnie Magsanoc.

