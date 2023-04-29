Gilas set for June overseas training camp in World Cup buildup

THE Philippine men's basketball team is set to undergo overseas training camp as part of its preparation for the FIBA World Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas set for overseas camp for World Cup

Coach Chot Reyes made the disclosure moments after the official draw for the quadrennial showcase was concluded at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Saturday night.

Reyes said Gilas will be leaving for the camp by the middle of June until early July.

"We already have a couple. We'll announce it when it's finalized," said Reyes without giving specific details.

How well the Filipinos will perform in the meet set to kick off on August 25 would depend on the kind of preparation the team will have just like the way it did in 2014 when Reyes also handled Gilas.

And going in an overseas training is definitely a must.

"In the end, that's going to be determined by how well we'll be prepared. How well we can get together, play together and how many quality tune-up games we can get before the actual World Cup because that's what we were able to do in 2014, right?" Reyes stressed.

"I thought we were able to put in a very good tune up preparation schedule, so when it came—World Cup time—we were playing at a very high level. Hopefully we can get to that level again this time."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In 2014 in Spain, the Filipinos won over Senegal, and came close to pulling off upset victories over world powers like Croatia, Argentina, Greece, and Puerto Rico.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

At the end of the draw, the Philippines found itself bracketed in Group A with Italy, Dominican Republic, and Angola.