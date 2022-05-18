Alex Eala assured of bronze medal in Hanoi SEA Games

HANOI – Alex Eala is assured of at least a bronze in the women’s singles of the 31st Southeast Asian Games after beating Malaysia’s Jo Leen Saw in straight sets on Wednesday at the Hanata Tu Son in Bac Ninh.
The 16-year-old Filipina tennis star, ranked second in the singles tournament, moved into the semifinals with a sweep over the Malaysian opponent.
Alex Eala scores another quick win.
Continue reading below ↓
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.